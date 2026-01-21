Two shooters in Sector 32 pharmacy firing case held after encounter in Chandigarh

In a major breakthrough, the Chandigarh Police Crime Branch on Wednesday morning arrested two alleged shooters involved in the recent firing at a chemist shop in Sector 32. The arrests followed a brief encounter near the Sector 39 Grain Market, which left both suspects with bullet injuries in the legs. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, at the encounter site near the Grain Market in Sector 39 on Wednesday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The encounter occurred around 6am when a team led by the Crime Branch acted on a tip-off and intercepted a suspicious vehicle. According to police officials, the suspects were signalled to stop but instead attempted to flee, allegedly opening fire at the police team.

In the retaliatory firing by the police, the two shooters, identified as Rahul and Rocky, sustained gunshot wounds.

A third accomplice, identified as Preet, who was reportedly driving the car, was also apprehended at the spot.

“The police team acted in self-defence after the accused opened fire. Both shooters were injured in the legs and have been shifted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment. They are currently stable,” said Dhiraj Kumar, DSP (Crime Branch).

The encounter follows the January 15 incident when two masked men on an Activa scooter fired multiple rounds at Sewak Pharmacy in Sector 32-D. Tanish Luthra, the son of the shop owner, was at the counter and narrowly escaped the bullets, which shattered the glass counter.

The case took a turn when a viral audio clip, purportedly from Saba Gobindgarh, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, surfaced claiming responsibility for the attack and alleging a ₹2-crore extortion demand.

Wednesday’s arrests follow the earlier apprehension of Rahul Bisht, a private diagnostic lab owner from Sector 46. Bisht is alleged to be the mastermind who provided logistical support and shared the pharmacy owner’s details with the shooters due to a personal dispute.

Meanwhile, two pistols and the vehicle used during Wednesday’s encounter have been seized.

According to sources, the police are probing the role of a Chandigarh Police personnel suspected to be a business partner of Bisht. He is suspected of having played a role in the conspiracy.

The interrogation of the injured suspects will begin once they are declared fit by doctors, the police added.