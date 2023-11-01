News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two shot dead as mob attacks family in Rupnagar

Two shot dead as mob attacks family in Rupnagar

ByPress Trust of India, Rupnagar
Nov 01, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Raj Kumar, brother of deceased Karam Chand, told the police that over 24 persons attacked Chand’s family on Monday night in Kartarpur village here, they added

Two persons were shot dead and one critically injured when over two dozen people attacked them in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The police said they suspected that an old enmity led to the incident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (Getty image)
The police said they suspected that an old enmity led to the incident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (Getty image)

Raj Kumar, brother of deceased Karam Chand, told the police that over 24 persons attacked Chand’s family on Monday night in Kartarpur village here, they added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chand and his sister-in-law Geeta died on the spot, the police said. Chand’s son Sandeep was critically injured in the attack and has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh, they added.

The police said they suspected that an old enmity led to the incident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, they added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out