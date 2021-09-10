Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two snatchers nabbed after chase in Chandigarh
The wallet contained <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 in cash, the victim’s factory identity card and PAN card. (Bloomberg/file photo)
The wallet contained 200 in cash, the victim’s factory identity card and PAN card. (Bloomberg/file photo)
chandigarh news

Two snatchers nabbed after chase in Chandigarh

The accused had fled after snatching a 42-year-old man’s wallet, but were nabbed following a chase by the victim and his two neighbours in Raipur Kalan on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:39 AM IST

A 42-year-old man and his neighbours caught two snatchers after a chase in Raipur Kalan on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar, 23, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently staying in Dhakoli, and Ankit Chauhan, alias Goli, 21, of Baltana, had fled after snatching the wallet of Hare Ram when the chase ensued.

Ram told the police that he had almost reached home from work around 10pm on Tuesday. There, two men stopped him to ask for directions to an address. As he started to guide them, the duo manhandled him and fled with his wallet containing 200, his factory identity card and PAN card.

Ram raised the alarm and his two neighbors, Ramakant and Rajkumar, who were out for a walk came to his rescue. They ran after the accused and nabbed Deepak from whom the wallet was recovered.

On his disclosure, his accomplice, Ankit, was also arrested.

Both were booked under Sections 379A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.