Two snatching cases cracked with couple’s arrest in Chandigarh

Police arrested a woman and her accomplice wanted in two snatching cases. The accused arrested have been identified as Raman and Vikram Laddi, both hailing from Muktsar, Punjab.

Police with their arrest have solved two cases of snatching, recovered the snatched mobile phone and impounded vehicles used in crime.

The accused had allegedly snatched the mobile from a resident of Sector 25, Anju, on the evening of January 28 when she was heading to her home. The incident took place near the Sector 37/38 dividing road when two bike-borne persons approached the woman and snatched her mobile.

Another snatching was reported the same day by Shilpy of Sector 38. The complainant told police that the accused approached her near the light point in Sector 40/41, with the woman riding pillion snatching her IPhone-11.

Both the snatchings, as per police, were carried out less than an hour apart. Police had recovered the bike’s registration plate from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. The bike was found to have been reported stolen from Ludhiana.

The accused, Vikram, was arrested at a naka set up following a tip-off near dividing road Sector 41/42 towards Sector 41 side on January 31, while Raman was arrested on February 1 based on the information provided by him. The accused has five cases registered against him in Muktsar including drugs and culpable homicide, while the latter is facing two prior cases.

Police said both the accused are addicts and knew each other as they were neighbours.

Three lose phones to snatchers

Three others, meanwhile, fell prey to snatchers in the city in the last week. In the first case, Ankit Solanki from Lucknow told police that unidentified miscreants on Tuesday fled after snatching his mobile phone near Sunrise Hotel in Daria.

Another snatching was reported by a 17-year-old resident of Sector 38-West, identified as Muskan. She told the police twp bike-borne men snatched her phone near a milk booth in her sector on Monday.

In the third snatching, meanwhile, Usha Rani of Sector 25, told police that she was targeted by snatchers while returning home from her friend’s house in Sector 24 on her bicycle. Two bike-borne men made away with her bag after stopping her near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24.

Separate cases under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the respective police stations.