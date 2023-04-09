Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with gold chain, mobile; one arrested

Two incidents of snatchings were reported in Chandigarh on Friday. While the police managed to arrest the snatcher in one incident, they are looking for clues in the other.

The gold chain of a woman was snatched by a biker near the vegetable mandi ground in Sector 46 on Friday. The victim, identified as Khusboo Kumari, and her son were returning after buying vegetables when a scooter-borne miscreant fled with her gold chain.

A case was registered under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-34 police station. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

In another case, a 22-year-old was arrested by the police for snatching a mobile phone. The victim, identified as Sonu from Burail, filed a complaint that he was stopped near the CRPF camp near 43/44 light point on his way to work in Sector 42. Sonu alleged that the accused, identified as Aman from Jind in Haryana, hit him with a helmet and fled with his mobile phone. Sonu was able to remember the registration number of Aman’s motorcycle, leading to his arrest.

A case was registered under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC at Sector-36 police station.

Five snatchers held

A team of crime branch of Chandigarh police nabbed a gang of five snatchers, including two juveniles, and recovered nine stolen mobile phones and five kamanidar­s–sharp edge knives–from their possession.

The accused were identified as Vikas, Manish, and Rohan, all of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh. The other two accused are juveniles. As per police, Rohan had earlier been arrested in an Arms Act case. The arrest was made after the police received a tip-off about the accused’s location. Sharing their modus operandi, police said they would target pedestrians and cyclists at night.

All the accused have been booked at Mauli Jagraon police station.

