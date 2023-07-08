Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers feared drowned in Poonch district

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers feared drowned in Poonch district

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 08, 2023 10:53 PM IST

A senior police officer said infromation was received around 2.30 pm about drowning of two soldiers in a swollen rivulet in Poshana area of Surankote

Two soldiers were feared drowned in a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said officials.

A joint search operation was immediately launched by police, army, SDRF and locals.
A senior police officer said, “Around 2.30 pm, we received information about drowning of two soldiers in a swollen rivulet in Poshana area of Surankote. A joint search operation was immediately launched by police, army, SDRF and locals.”

However, there was no clue of the soldiers when reports last poured in.

A defence spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that details were being ascertained.

