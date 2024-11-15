Two teens’ death in Srinagar accident sparks calls to curb underage driving

Two teenaged boys died and as many were injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a divider, sparking calls from various quarters, including political parties, for strict action underage driving in Kashmir. Two teenaged boys died and as many were injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a divider at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The accident occurred on Thursday at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, when the teenagers driving an SUV rammed into a stationary tipper truck before hitting the divider. The CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated widely on social media.

The boys, Hamaad and Aseem Sofi, both 17, died while two others were injured, one of them critically.

Several people, including leaders, renewed calls from civil society to ban underage driving.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said “our road sense shows no sign of improving”.

“Heart breaking visuals. This accident claimed previous young lives & has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them place in Jannat,” Abdullah posted on X.

“Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but our road sense shows no sign of improving. Speed thrills but it kills with no remorse. Traffic rules are there for a reason, they keep us safe but only if we follow them,” he added.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the rise in road accidents, particularly those caused by careless driving, is concerning, and sought a ban on underage driving. “It is heartbreaking to see photographs of the boys who lost their lives in recent accidents in Lawaypora and Tengapora, leaving their families devastated. Authorities must enforce strict measures to prevent reckless driving, stunts, and underage driving,” Bukhari said in a post on X.

“Strict action against traffic violators, a complete ban on underage driving, and a comprehensive awareness campaign are urgently needed,” he said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while expressing condolences, appealed to parents to avoid giving vehicles to teenagers. “We lost two young lives in an accident at Tengpora bypass. Dreams were shattered and families left broken. These were students with bright futures but a moment on the road changed everything forever,” Nabi said. “Let’s remember that sometimes, saying no is the greatest act of love. Avoid giving vehicles to teenagers who may not yet understand the weight of responsibility that comes with driving. Let’s prevent more families from facing this unbearable pain. Together, we can keep our children safe. Let their journeys be long and filled with promise, not cut short by preventable tragedies,” he added.

Zeeshan Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, said the accident is a harsh reminder for parents to be responsible.

“Let’s ensure our children, under 18, are not given access to vehicles. Let parents learn from this and be careful. Prayers for those lost in this devastating incident,” Khan posted on X.

Ayjaz Wani, a user on X, asked the traffic police to ensure that now onwards parents are arrested according to law if minors are seen or captured driving cars or bikes all over Kashmir.

Another social media user, Tahir Peerzada, whose son was a friend of one of the teenagers, said “Children are losing their lives on the streets of Srinagar every day due to reckless driving, while enforcement agencies are doing little to control this menace. Let that sink in”.

Peerzada said there are capable city traffic and police chiefs who could curb this chaos if given the necessary support and manpower.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), traffic, Srinagar city, Muzaffar Shah, appealed to parents to not allow access to a two or three-wheeler to minors. “All four children in the vehicle were studying at a particular school. The important issue is how the parents allowed access to the four-wheeler if the boys are minors? That is the biggest question. Had there been no access, this unfortunate accident would not have happened,” he said.

The SSP said the prime responsibility is of parents because if the child is a minor and has no driving licence, he should not have been given access to a two or four-wheeler. “The (CCTV) footage shows they were speeding. Had there been no speeding, maybe evasive action by them could have given them a chance, and saved them,” Shah said. “We have been seizing the vehicles driven by minors and counsel them. But, there are over five lakh vehicles driving in the city, so it is not possible to counsel or talk to or act against every road user,” he added.

He also held schools responsible for allowing minors to come in two-wheelers or four-wheelers. “It has to be a cooperative, a collaborative effort from parents, schools and traffic police, we have to work on the single page to stop this,” he said.