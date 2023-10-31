News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two terror associates held in Baramulla

Two terror associates held in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 31, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Police said that a joint party of police and army arrested the duo at Nardhari Dangarpora. A case has been filed.

: Two terror associates were arrested in Dangarpora area of Baramulla district and two China-made grenades, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

The duo has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan.

Police said that a joint party of police and army arrested the duo at Nardhari Dangarpora on Monday night.

“Upon their frisking, the joint party recovered a Chinese pistol, 12 9mm rounds and two Chinese grenades,” the spokesman said.

Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and both the persons are being questioned.

