Two terrorists gunned down as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

In the first infiltration bid of the year foiled by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector on Friday, the security forces killed two terrorist, officials said. The joint operation is still underway in the area, they added. Army personnel display arms and ammunition recovered after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control, in Uri on Friday. (HT Photo)

Army on Friday morning said it’s alert troopers averted infiltration attempt near Sabura nullah close to the LoC.

“An Infiltration bid on LoC has been foiled by alert troops in the morning hours today, when terrorists were trying to infiltrate through Sabura Nala, Uri sector. Two terrorist have been eliminated. Operations in progress,” Army spokesman said, adding that two AK Rifles, four hand Grenades and other war-like stores have also been recovered from the spot.

A senior police officer said two infiltrators were killed in the operation. “So far body of one infiltrator has been retrieved,” he added.

Soon after the encounter, Army expanded the operation in the forest area to check whether more infiltrators are hiding in the area. “The operation will continue till searches will be completed,” the officer said.

Most of the infiltration routes are closed in the Valley due to heavy snowfall in the winters. However, some parts of the Uri sector received less snowfall making infiltration possible.

In November last year, Army had killed two infiltrators in the same sector.

On October 30, 2023, security forces killed an infiltrator along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. On October 26, the security forces had foiled another infiltration bid and shot dead five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants along the LoC in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and other incriminating materials, had been recovered from the site of encounter.

On October 21, two militants had been killed in an infiltration attempt which was foiled by security forces in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The bodies were, however, taken back by the infiltrating group to the other side of the LoC according to army.

On September 30, the security forces foiled an infiltration bid by killing two infiltrators along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The army’s Chinar Corps had also recovered arms and ammunition from the slain. The recovered ammunition included two AK rifles, two hand grenades, a pistol and other war-like stores, the Corps said.

On September 16, the security forces had foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in Hatlanga village in Uri, killing three militants who, it said, were trying to cross-over from the other side while Pakistan soldiers stationed there provided cover fire. The incident was the first of this kind in months.

Earlier on August 6, a militant was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar sector. Police had said a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate along the LoC in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar sector. Two to three other militants accompanying the slain terrorist had escaped back to Pakistan side of LoC, the police had said.

On July 19, two Pakistan militants were killed as security forces had foiled an infiltration bid in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

In June, the security forces had foiled a major infiltration bid by killing four militants along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on June 23, the police had said.

On June 16, the army and police foiled another major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district and killed five unidentified foreign militants. On June 13, two unidentified militants were killed in a joint operation in Kupwara district on the LoC. Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC in the Machhil sector on May 3.