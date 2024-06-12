Two truck drivers killed in mishap: Panchkula DC seeks report from NHAI

A day after two truck drivers were charred to death following a head-on collision between their vehicles near Golpura village on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway, deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Tuesday sought a report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In the wake of accidents, police had even written to NHAI for repair and reopening of the bridge. (HT file photo for representation)

The two trucks were moving on the opposite sides of a single-lane stretch on the highway, leading to a collision, said police. Due to the crash, the CNG kit fitted in one of the trucks burst, leading to a fire. As the fire broke out immediately, the drivers could not escape and were charred to death.

The deceased were identified as Faiz, a resident of Saharanpur, and Ramjan, a resident of Yamunanagar.

“I have sought a report from NHAI as the road has been made single lane. Around nine people have died in different accidents on the stretch, so I have also asked NHAI to put in place corrective measures,” said deputy commissioner Yash Garg.

Last year, the bridge opposite Swami Devi Dayal College in Golpura village was closed due to its dilapidated condition. Consequently, an around 1-km stretch was turned into one way.

After heavy rains in 2023, it was decided that a new bridge will be constructed, but there has been no progress in this regard. There are also no signboards or reflectors informing the drivers to slow down owing to the single lane.

NHAI officials maintained that the tender for the bridge’s construction had been opened and the work will begin in around one week.