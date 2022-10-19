Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in J-K; 2 suspects arrested

Two migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed on Tuesday after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

This is the second targeted attack in Shopian district. A local “hybrid terrorist” of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack and the hunt is on for commanders responsible for the attack, police added.

Police said that militants lobbed a hand grenade inside the rented tin shed during the night where these labourers were staying at Harmain village. The labourers were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sager, both residents of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

“The militants lobbed a grenade in which two labourers got injured and later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital,” ADGP, Vijay Kumar, who visited the spot along with senior officers, said.

He said that the hybrid terrorist who had thrown the grenade was arrested during the night and he has also confessed his crime. “We have also arrested another person and have searched their hideouts.”

ADGP Kumar said that arrested persons have been working for Lashkar (LeT) commanders Danish Bhat and Abid. “We will neutralise both of them.” He said the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian was also carried out by the Lashkar cadres.

Locals said there were only two persons staying in the tin shed at the time of the grenade attack. Later police collected details of other labourers living in the village.

The migrant workers were killed three days after Puran Krishan Bhat, a fruit grower and a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead at his residence in Shopian on Saturday.

A little-known outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the attack, which triggered a series of protests across Kashmir. Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a series of attacks on migrant workers. On September 2, Muneer-ul-Islam, a worker from West Bengal was shot at in Pulwama.

Islam was shot at days after Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar’s Madhepora was killed at Sumbal in the Bandipora district on August 11.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha termed the attack on non-local labourers as barbaric.

“Words cannot adequately condemn today’s barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops,” Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

He said that the district administration of Shopian has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for the transportation of the mortal remains to their respective villages with full honours.

“We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for the civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements,” Sinha said in another tweet.

This year, 17 civilians including six non-locals have been killed in the Valley in the series of targeted attacks. Meanwhile, leaders of mainstream political parties have condemned the killing of labourers in Shopian.

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesman and former legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami termed the killing of non-locals as a criminal act.

“One more shocking criminal act. Two poor labourers who had come to earn their livelihood lost their lives to a despicable attack. Each one of us must raise our voice to condemn such barbaric acts of violence,” he said.

PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said these killings are distressing. “Distressing to know that two labourers were killed in an attack. At the risk of sounding repetitive, there is no sense of security & dignity for anyone living in J&K. These issues will be resolved only when GOI acknowledges that they exist,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari also said the vicious cycle of violence must end.

“Deeply shocked over the killing of two labourers in Shopian. I condemn this heinous and despicable act of violence. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice,” he tweeted.

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack. “Waking up to the horrific news of the dastardly killing of two people who happen to be non-locals. Their journey to earn a livelihood ends in a blood bath at the hands of goons. These goons will rot in hell Inshallah.”