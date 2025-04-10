Two UP men get death penalty for raping 3-year-old in Fatehabad

An additional district and sessions court in Fatehabad on Wednesday awarded death penalty to two farm labourers for raping a three and a half-year-old girl in a field in a Fatehabad village on the night of June 29-30 last year. The then, Tohana station house officer Devi Lal had said that two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields. (HT File)

The girl died after battling for her life for eight days at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

The additional district and sessions judge (fast track special court under POCSO Act) Amit Garg awarded death penalty to two farm labourers Mukesh and Satish, both residents of Uttar Pradesh and staying in Haryana for the last several years. They were convicted under sections 363 (kidnapping), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 366 and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.75 lakh on them.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of June 29-30, when the accused, who were known to the victim’s father (who belonged to Uttar Pradesh), consumed liquor in a room in a field at a village in Fatehabad, where the girl’s family was working as labourers.

In his complaint to Tohana police, the victim’s father said that he, along with his wife, were working as labourers in the fields of a farmer in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area.

“On the night of June 29, three migrant workers, Mukesh, Satish and Sambhu, came to meet me. They also hail from Uttar Pradesh and were employed by other farmers in the area. We consumed alcohol, and the trio went home. Around 3 am on Sunday, I woke up and found my daughter missing. She was recovered from Jakhal Road. I, along with my employer, rushed my daughter to Tohana Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault,” the migrant worker had added in his complaint.

The girl was later rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha and later she was shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak. The girl died after battling for life for eight days. The doctors at PGIMS had stated that the girl had suffered genital injuries, including in her rectum and lower intestinal tract.

