Two women injured in snatching incident in Ferozepur

Protests broke out in Ferozepur on Monday after two women got injured, one seriously, in a snatching incident.

Members of various NGOs and residents protested on the local over bridge, blocking traffic movement.

The two women, Vani and Geetika, were travelling on a two-wheeler, when two men on a motorcycle snatched their mobile phone and sped away.

A chase ensued, but the women’s scooter slipped and they fell on a barbed wire, while the accused managed to make good their escape.

The fall left Geetika with a throat injury, while Vani was also hurt. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain under treatment.

Enraged over the incident, residents blocked the overbridge, following which superintendent of police (Investigation) Gurmeet Singh Cheema reached the spot and pacified the residents by arranging a meeting the Ferozepur SSP. He also assured that the snatching accused will be nabbed within two days.

Residents protesting against the deteriorating law and order at the railway over bridge, connecting Ferozepur City and Cantonment, on Monday. (HT Photo)