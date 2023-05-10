Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Duo kills boss, dumps body in brick kiln furnace in Mohali’s Lalru

Duo kills boss, dumps body in brick kiln furnace in Mohali’s Lalru

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 10, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The accused, Rajesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar, both in their mid 20s, hail from Begusarai in Bihar; they were working under the victim Amit Kumar’s supervision at Punjab Brick Kiln, Lalru

Police have arrested two workers of a Lalru-based brick kiln for bludgeoning their supervisor to death over a monetary dispute and dumping the body in a furnace.

After the victim didn’t report to work the next morning, the brick kiln owner, Vibhu Bansal, a resident of Panchkula, alerted Mohali police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The charred body of the victim, Amit Kumar, 40, was recovered from the furnace, said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar, both in their mid 20s, hail from Begusarai in Bihar. They were working under Kumar’s supervision at Punjab Brick Kiln, Lalru.

“The accused were at work on Sunday night, when they had a heated argument with Amit over a monetary issue. As the matter escalated, blows were exchanged, before the duo attacked their supervisor with an iron rod and killed him,” the ASP said. To eliminate evidence, the duo dumped the body in the furnace.

After Kumar didn’t report to work the next morning, the brick kiln owner, Vibhu Bansal, a resident of Panchkula, alerted police. On noticing Rajesh and Deepak also missing, police launched a manhunt and nabbed them while they were planning to flee the town.

They have been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

