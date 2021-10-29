Two-day Africa-Haryana Conclave kicks off

Aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, the two-day Africa-Haryana Conclave which started on Thursday evening will feature diplomats from 12 African nations.

An official spokesperson said the focus of the conference is to boost bilateral trade and connectivity between the two regions.

Titled ‘Transforming Haryana through a Go Global Approach’, the event is being organised by the foreign cooperation department of Haryana in consultation with the Union ministry of external affairs.

Diplomats from 12 African nations, including Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana will be a part of the event.

The spokesperson said the conclave is also aimed to create a framework and opportunities to collaborate and increase people-to-people engagement between the two regions.

On the first day of the conclave, the Haryana government hosted a cultural night in Panchkula. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address the delegates on Friday.

Brainstorming sessions to discuss the potential for collaboration in the areas of agriculture, skill development, education, information technology, agro-based food processing, dairy, sports, cultural exchange, and mutual interests will also be held on Friday.

The conclave will also seek a discussion on promoting cultural exchange and increasing people-to-people engagement between the two regions.

The spokesperson added that Haryana shares many similarities with the African continent as both regions enjoy a dominant agrarian base, young demographic and large consumer market.

“These synergies provide a strong foundation for building long-lasting economic trade and bilateral ties between Haryana and Africa,” the spokesperson said, adding, “This conclave will play a pivotal role in formulating country-wise strategies to promote trade and investment with the existing and potential trade partners.”