Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-day CET exam begins in Haryana

Two-day CET exam begins in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 01:25 AM IST

A few candidates reached late at the exam centres in Hisar and they were not allowed to sit for the test. Section 144 has been imposed in the districts where the exam centres have been allocated

Two-day CET exam begins in Haryana (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The two-day common eligibility test (CET) began in Haryana on Saturday. A total of 10.79 lakh candidates have applied for the test to qualify for 26,000 class C posts. The candidates, who will qualify this exam will appear in the final exam. For the first time, the Haryana government along with national testing agency (NTA) is conducting this exam. The candidates started arriving for the test at 8.30 am in the morning. The exam is conducted in the morning and evening shifts. A few candidates reached late at the exam centres in Hisar and they were not allowed to sit for the test. Section 144 has been imposed in the districts where the exam centres have been allocated.

