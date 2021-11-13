Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-day special assembly session a failure, says AAP
Cheema accused the Congress of politicising issues of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, power purchase agreements and unemployment along with drug, cable, sand and transport mafias.
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday termed the two-day special session of the Punjab vidhan sabha convened by the Congress government a “failure”, asking chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi what special was done for the benefit of the state.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the Channi government had only staged a drama in the name of a special session and wasted crores of rupees of the state. “The Congress government has certainly held its last assembly session, but the decisions and problems that have ruined Punjab are still there,” he said at a press conference.

Cheema accused the Congress of politicising issues of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, power purchase agreements and unemployment along with drug, cable, sand and transport mafias. “From former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and current chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other leaders were talking about cancellation of power deals, but the present government and the Congress are now talking of revising power tariffs and not cancelling power deals,” he said.

