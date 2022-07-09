U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana women team beats host, seals final berth
District women cricket team on Saturday defeated the host women team by 32 runs to seal its spot in the final of the ongoing Punjab Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament being held in Jalandhar.
Batting first, the Ludhiana team scored 149 runs for nine in 50 overs. Both Aishmine Kaur and Manya Sharma steered the team to a competitive total, hitting 46 runs and 44 runs, respectively.
Medhavi Gupta, Tanu Supriya and Priyanka Kumari of Jalandhar claimed two wickets each.
However, chasing the target, the host team could score 56 runs for five in 20 overs before the rain played spoilsport.
The Ludhiana team was declared the winner of the match by VJD method, which is a method to calculate target scores in the interrupted one-day and Twenty20 cricket matches.
-
Ludhiana | Breach in surgical approach can prove disastrous: Dr Ranbir Singh
Mohandai Oswal Hospital senior consultant Dr Ranbir Singh attended the 30th European Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons' Conference that was held in Krakow, Poland, from July 5 to 8. He recommends the CVS technique, which is acknowledged by many as the safest method over the last decade, for gallbladder stone surgery.
-
Aligarh police release special traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha
The Aligarh police on Saturday released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city on Sunday. “The special traffic plan will remain in effect from 5 am to 11 am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles will have limited access in the city area during this period,” a press statement released by Aligarh police said. Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys.
-
Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM
Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.
-
PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday. Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.
-
East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve, has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said. The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics