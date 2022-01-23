Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-19 World Cup: Chandigarh’s Rajangad breaks Shikhar’s record to become India’s highest scorer
U-19 World Cup: Chandigarh’s Rajangad breaks Shikhar’s record to become India’s highest scorer

19-year-old Rajangad Bawa hit an unbeaten 162 runs off 108 balls in India’s Group-B game against Uganda in the ongoing U-19 World Cup in Trinidad
During his sizzling knock and maiden youth century, Rajangad Bawa hit 14 fours and eight sixes. (HT Photo)
During his sizzling knock and maiden youth century, Rajangad Bawa hit 14 fours and eight sixes.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

Chandigarh all-rounder Rajangad Bawa had a superlative outing for India against Uganda on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 162 runs off 108 balls in their Group-B game during the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The spectacular score made the 19-year-old India’s highest scorer in the U-19 World Cups held so far, surpassing current opener Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 155 runs against Bangladesh in 2004.

During his sizzling knock and maiden youth century, Bawa hit 14 fours and eight sixes. Batting first, India scored a mammoth 405/5 in 50 overs, the second-highest total ever in the tournament, and wrapped up Uganda’s innings on 79 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, India’s opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit 144 runs off 120 balls.

In the last game against Ireland, Bawa had scored 42 runs after scalping four wickets in the opening game against South Africa.

Son of cricket coach Sukhwinder Bawa and grandson of hockey Olympian Tarlochan Singh, the teenaged left-handed batter and medium-pacer had said ahead of the tournament that he wanted to contribute for India both with the ball and bat.

Bawa was part of the India team that won the Asia Cup in the UAE, where he had taken eight wickets, including four wickets against Pakistan.

