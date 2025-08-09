Udhampur: Biker dies after Chinese kite string slits throat

A motorbike-borne youth died after a Chinese kite thread slit his throat in Garhi Rehamble area of Udhampur district on Saturday, said officials. A motorbike-borne youth died after a Chinese kite thread slit his throat in Garhi Rehamble area of Udhampur district on Saturday, said officials. (HT File/ Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Rajinder Kumar, 25, son of Subhash Chander of Seen Brahmana in Udhampur.

The youth was riding his bike when a Chinese kite thread got entangled in his neck and slit his throat. The victim was rushed to district hospital Udhampur in a car by a local, who was passing by. However, the victim was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have taken cognisance and have initiated a probe.

It may be stated here that despite the ban on Chinese thread, also called “gattu” in local parlance, its sale by shopkeepers goes on secretly.

Every year during Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, two wheeler riders fall victim to this deadly thread.