Udhampur: Cop shoots colleague dead before killing self

In a case of suspected fratricide and suicide, a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police shot dead his colleague in a van before turning the muzzle upon himself. The incident took place in Rehambal area of Udhampur district during early morning on Sunday, said officials. Police personnel during an investigation after a policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle before killing self in Udhampur district. (PTI)

The deceased were identified as head constable Malik and constable (driver) Manjeet Singh.

“Today at about 6.30 am, Rehambal police station received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards Subsidiary Training Centre in Talwara in Reasi district in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing from an AK 47 assault rifle. Initial investigation revealed it to be a case of fratricide and suicide,” said a senior police officer.

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Amod Nagpure said, “The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were on their way from Sopore towards the STC training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two police personnel have died. The third cop is safe.”

The vehicle (JK05E-4703) was being driven by constable Manjeet Singh from Sopore to STC Talwara Reasi along with two other cops, identified as constable Harmeet Singh and head constable Malik, said officials sources.

When the vehicle reached near Kali Mata Mandir Rehambal, Udhampur, head constable Malik after opened fire at driver, constable Manjeet Singh, after a heated argument over some issue.

“In a fit of rage head constable Malik pulled out his AK 47 and opened fire at Manjeet Singh killing him on the spot. Thereafter, he also shot himself,” they said.

The bodies have been shifted to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures, he added. Police have initiated investigations into the incident.