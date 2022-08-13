Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UHBVN lineman held for taking bribe in Karnal

UHBVN lineman held for taking bribe in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 04:08 AM IST
A lineman of UHBVN was arrested by the state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while accepting a bribe of 21,000 from a person for adjusting the pending bill and also to allot him a new power meter
The complainant further alleged that Parveen Pal, a lineman of the UHBVN in Karnal, had demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 bribe for adjusting his pending bill and also issuing him a new connection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The complainant further alleged that Parveen Pal, a lineman of the UHBVN in Karnal, had demanded 21,000 bribe for adjusting his pending bill and also issuing him a new connection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A lineman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) was arrested by the state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while accepting a bribe of 21,000 from a person for adjusting the pending bill and also to allot him a new power meter. Sachin Kumar, inspector, State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, said that they received a complaint from a person of Pitampura colony of Karnal. In his complaint, he alleged that he had purchased a property and the previous bill of that property was pending which was mounting to 70,000. The complainant further alleged that Parveen Pal, a lineman of Newal sub-division, had demanded 21,000 for adjusting his pending bill and also issuing him a new connection. Acting on his complaint, the bureau formed a team and he was arrested from Pitampura colony on Friday evening. A case has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Other short story

Yash Pal gets addl charge of Faridabad DC

Chandigarh The Haryana government on Friday gave additional charge of deputy commissioner (DC), Faridabad, to Yash Pal, who is commissioner, municipal corporation of Faridabad. Meanwhile, the state government has also posted following IAS officers as assistant commissioner (under training), Lakshit Sareen (Nuh), Narendra Kumar (Ambala), Nisha (Hisar), Sonu Bhatt (Faridabad), Vishwajeet Chaudhary (Rohtak), Vivek Arya (Karnal), and Yash Jaluka (Sirsa).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the Ram Temple's construction site.

    Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.

  • UKSSC chairman S Raju resigned from the post last week on moral grounds after the police started catching the suspects in the case (Photo:UKSSSC)

    Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop

    A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.

  • It is a more stringent version of The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019.(Pic for representation)

    Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years

    The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.

  • &nbsp;(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report

    In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves the Tricolour with schoolchildren in Lucknow on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out