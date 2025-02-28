UK launches visa fraud awareness campaign in Punjab

Cautioning against visa scams, including promises of jobs in the UK, no requirment of English-language tests (IELTS), exorbitant fees, and other illegal tactics, the British High Commission advised people travelling to the country to verify facts carefully to stay safe. Outreach activities will be conducted in and around Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Chandigarh to educate people of potential scams while applying for visas, as part of UK’s visa fraud awareness campaign (HT Photo)

In the backdrop of the recent deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States, the UK government launched a ‘Visa fraud ton bacho’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, a special event was organised at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar on Thursday in the presence of varsity chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal and senior officials of the commission.

Participants were told about a new dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380), available in English and Punjabi, which would help identify common visa scam tactics and provide guidance to those seeking to travel to the UK legally.

Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, said Indian nationals receive the largest share of UK visit and work visas. “However, young peoples’ dreams are being exploited, and too many are becoming victims of visa fraud. That’s why we are launching this campaign. It seeks to raise awareness of the risks and help people to check the facts on safe and legal routes to the UK,” Scott said.

She added that visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation.

“A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK. Under the mobility and migration partnership agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration,” an official said.

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said Punjab is known for its hardworking and ambitious people who have made significant contributions both in the UK and globally. “We want to ensure that these dreams are fulfilled safely and legally,” she added.

Under the campaign, outreach activities will be conducted in and around Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Chandigarh to educate people of potential scams while applying for visas. The British High Commission is also planning to launch such campaigns in Haryana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.