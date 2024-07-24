UK man flees with wife’s BRP card, booked

The Sidhwan Bet Police booked a UK resident for stealing biometric residence permit (BRP) card of his wife following a conspiracy so that she would not come to the UK. Earlier, the accused had taken her to Punjab from the UK. The Sidhwan Bet Police booked a UK resident for stealing biometric residence permit (BRP) card of his wife following a conspiracy so that she would not come to the UK. (HT File)

According to complainant Amandeep Kaur of Sidhwan Bet, BRP is a document issued by the Home office which shows evidence of the holder’s immigration permissions. The card holds biographic details, including name, date, place of birth and biometric information facial image besides fingerprints.

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh of Raipur Rayiyan of Phillaur. The woman stated that her husband is a citizen of the UK. She also went to the UK on a spouse visa and was living there. She added that her husband took her to Punjab following a conspiracy a few months ago. He stole her BRP card and flew back to the UK so that she would not be able to return to the UK.

ASI Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the woman filed a complaint on October 6, 2023. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The accused has been booked under section 379 (theft) of the IPC.