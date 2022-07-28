UK-based Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies at 63
London: Popular UK-based Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri died at the age of 63, weeks after recovering from coma, his family confirmed.
Punjab-born Safri, who was based in Birmingham, was part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980 and formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Safri’s family said the musician passed away on Tuesday with his loved ones by his side. “I and Priya are deeply saddened to tell you all that our legend Balwinder Safri has passed away with myself and my daughter right by his side... We are extremely heartbroken!” Safri’s wife, Nikki Davitt, said in the statement. She also requested the media to respect their privacy.
Safri, known for hit Punjabi tracks such as “Rahaye Rahaye” and “Chan Mere Makhna”, slipped into coma in April after suffering brain damage following a heart surgery. He was discharged from New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on July 15 after recovering from coma and was moved to a specialist rehabilitation centre.
The singer’s death has left a huge void in the Punjabi music scene and soon after the news of his demise broke, many popular names from the UK and Indian music industry took to social media to pay condolences. “Saddened to hear the loss of Uk legend Balwinder Safri Ji. ‘You will truly be missed paji. Thank you for so many memories and amazing songs that will live on forever’. #Rip #BalwinderSafri” wrote DJ Bally Sagoo on Twitter.
Calling Safri one of the greatest voices of Punjabi bhangra music, DJ Dipps Bhamrah said the singer will be remembered forever.”He will forever be remember (sic) as one of the greatest voices of Punjabi Bhangra music. RIP Balwinder Safri Waheguru Ohna Nu Apne Charna Vich Niwas Bakshe,” he tweeted.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of Safri on Instagram and wrote, “Waheguru... Balwinder Safri Ji.”Veteran singer Gurdas Maan also shared a photograph of the late singer on his Instagram stories and simply wrote, “Safri saab”.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics