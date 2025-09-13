Una Bulk Drug Park secures environmental clearance

In a landmark development, the upcoming Bulk Drug Park at Una has secured the Environmental Clearance (EC) from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), officials said on Friday. The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, had launched the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks in March 2020, with guidelines as notified by the Union department of Pharmaceuticals GoI in July, 2020. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

This clearance has paved the way for the establishment of one of the India’s most significant infrastructure projects in the pharmaceutical sector aiming to reduce dependency of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) a biologically active component of a drug that provides the therapeutic effect, and Key Starting Material (KSM), a fundamental raw material from other countries.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, had launched the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks in March 2020, with guidelines as notified by the Union department of Pharmaceuticals GoI in July, 2020. The state Industries department prepared and submitted the detailed project report which was appraised by the Project Management Agency (PMA) and subsequently accorded final approval by the Scheme Steering Committee (SSC) in October 2022.

A spokesperson of the Industries said that the Bulk Drug Park at Una comprises a total capital cost of Rs. 2,071 crore, with Rs. 996.45 crore as grant-in-aid from the government of India and Rs. 1,074.55 crore from the state government. The project holds an investment potential of Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 crore and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 15,000 to 20,000 persons.