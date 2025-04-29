Una sizzles at 41.6 deg C, IMD sounds heatwave alert in parts of HP

The maximum temperature at multiple weather stations was recorded above normal on Monday in parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Una touching a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, almost five degrees above normal, according to data from India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre. According to the weather office, a heatwave was observed in Una and Bhuntar on Monday. (HT File)

According to the weather office, a heatwave was observed in Una and Bhuntar. Kangra recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 36.2 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 36 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 35.6 degrees Celsius in Mandi and 35.3 degrees Celsius in Berthin (Bilaspur district).

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert of heatwave at isolated places in Una, Kullu and Mandi districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, Manali 28.5 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually increase by two to three degrees Celsius over the next few days and minimum temperatures are likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in this time.

Rain on cards from May 1

The weather office predicted dry weather across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely from May 1 to 4 as a fresh western disturbance might affect western Himalayan region from May 2, the IMD said.