‘Unable to get DAP’, Jind farmer ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 08, 2024 09:38 AM IST

The farmer, who owns a two-acre land, hailed from Bhikhewala village in Jind. His wife said he had been visiting Ukalna in Hisar for the last several days to get DAP but had remained unsuccessful.

A 35-year-old farmer ended his life, reportedly after failing to get DAP fertiliser in Jind on Thursday.

A 35-year-old farmer ended his life, reportedly after failing to get DAP fertiliser in Jind on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 35-year-old farmer ended his life, reportedly after failing to get DAP fertiliser in Jind on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been complaining of shortage of DAP, which is crucial during the sowing stage of wheat and mustard.

The farmer, who owns a two-acre land, hailed from Bhikhewala village in Jind. His wife said he had been visiting Ukalna in Hisar for the last several days to get DAP but had remained unsuccessful.

“Upset, he consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to the civil hospital in Uklana from where he was referred to a hospital in Barwala where he died. He was worried as our wheat-sowing was getting delayed,” she added.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the farmer’s body was sent to civil hospital for post-mortem and the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

