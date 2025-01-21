Uncertainty looms over HSGMC’s new chief due to split verdict

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the control of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) after the Sikh community delivered a fractured mandate and independents seized 22 of the 40 seats, leaving the race for running affairs of Sikh shrines wide open. Sikh community delivered a fractured mandate and independents seized 22 of the 40 seats, leaving the race for running affairs of Sikh shrines wide open. (HT File)

Meanwhile, in a dramatic turn of events, former president of the HSGMC (ad-hoc) Jagdish Singh Jhinda, leader of the Panthak Dal (Jhinda), on Monday resigned from the HSGMC seat, citing his group’s failure to secure a majority in the HSGMC elections held on Sunday.

However, within hours after announcing to resign and reportedly handing over his resignation to Kurukshetra deputy commissioner, Jhinda said that he had withdrawn his resignation after being persuaded by his supporters.

His critics dismissed the resignation move as “political drama” to gain sympathy of the independents.

“Submitting the resignation and withdrawing it has been an old and time-tested tactic of Jhinda,” said an elected HSGMC member, who has been at the loggerheads with Jhinda in the past over controlling the levers of the HSGMC which will run the affairs of over 50 gurdwaras in Haryana.

“He is known for playing the victim card. Jhinda played the same old card today in Kurukshetra to gain sympathy from the independents who will play a major role in deciding who will be the HSGMC president,” said a newly elected HSGMC member, asking not to be identified.

In the first HSGMC general election held to elect 40 members on Sunday, Jagdish Singh Jhinda-led Panthak Dal (Jhinda) won 11 seats. Jhinda himself won from Assandh. The independents won 22 seats, the Haryana Sikh Panthak Dal led by Baldev Singh Kaimpuri (backed by Shiromani Akali Dal) won four seats, while Didar Singh Nalvi-led Sikh Samaj Sanstha won three seats. Nalvi, who also remained president of the HSGMC (ad-hoc) won from Shahbad.

As per Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, apart from the 40 elected members, nine members will be co-opted. The co-opted members will be two Sikh women; three persons belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Class category; two Sikh scholars; and two members from amongst the presidents of the registered “Singh Sabhas” in the state.

The co-opted members will have the right to vote for the purpose of election of office bearers and other members of the executive board. The term of office of co-opted members will be co-terminus with the elected members of the committee.

“Now, all eyes are on who will be the co-opted members as in the wake of this split verdict these co-opted members along with the independents will play a crucial role in the election of HSGMC president and its executive body,” said Angrez Singh Pannu, a Sikh activist of Haryana.

NALVI READY FOR TRUCE

As the poll outcome has left the Jhinda Group far from its goal of securing control of the committee, Didar Singh Nalvi, a prominent Sikh leader heading the Sikh Samaj Sanstha, hinted at a possible alliance.

“We are ready to join hands with the Jhinda group and support it. I am willing to put my differences with Jhinda at the backburner and extend support to Jhinda from outside in the HSGMC’s leadership battle,” Nalvi told Hindustan Times over phone.

Nalvi’s move to extend the olive branch is significant as Nalvi and Jhinda have in the past always tried to outfox each other in their bid to control the levers of the HSGMC (ad-hoc).

“We had parted our ways a decade back because of differences. However, in the interest of Sikh community I am ready to bury the hatchet and support Jhinda group,” Nalvi said.

Jhinda’s group campaigned on a reformist agenda, aiming to address key issues in the management of over 50 historical gurdwaras in Haryana. His sudden resignation and quick reversal had further deepened uncertainty over the future of the committee’s leadership.

“We could not meet the expectations of the Sikh community despite our sincere efforts,” Jhinda stated in his resignation letter to the Haryana governor, which was submitted through the Kurukshetra deputy commissioner.

However, shortly after, Jhinda retracted his decision, citing overwhelming pressure from his followers to stay in the fray.

Observers believe the election results signal significant shifts in the political and religious dynamics of Haryana’s Sikh community. The diminished influence of Jhinda and Nalvi, combined with the dominance of independents, has left the leadership issue of the HSGMC wide open.

As the focus shifts to who will helm the committee, all eyes remain on the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government’s political manoeuvres and alliances that will shape the future of the HSGMC in the days to come.