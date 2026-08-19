Under PDS Scheme: Free kitchen kits yet to reach depots in Ludhiana

The second phase of Punjab’s four-month public ration distribution cycle which commenced on July 26 and is scheduled to continue through the end of October is currently underway across Ludhiana, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitled quota of 20 kg of wheat. Beneficiaries in city are receiving 20kg of wheat under Punjab’s 4-month public ration distribution cycle. (HT FILE)

However, while the distribution of wheat has steadily progressed across urban constituencies, the free kitchen kits announced as part of the scheme are yet to reach even a single fair price depot.

According to the latest official distribution data released by the department, Ludhiana East has recorded an overall coverage of 56.04% so far, with 1,32,650 out of the 2,36,714 registered ration cards having successfully received their wheat supply.

A total of 90,369.20 quintals of food grains has been distributed in the east constituency against a total cumulative allocation of 1,65,824.40 quintals. Meanwhile, coverage in Ludhiana West stands at 41.24%, where 87,603 of the 2,12,408 registered cards have been serviced, translating to 64,661.16 quintals distributed against an allocated target of 1,44,510 quintals.

These official figures indicate that the distribution of wheat is moving ahead even as the second vital component of the four-month distribution cycle remains completely pending.

In Ludhiana East, more than half of the registered beneficiaries have already received their grain, while nearly half have been covered in Ludhiana West. The distribution process is expected to continue through the end of October to ensure complete coverage of all eligible households.

In contrast, the kitchen kits have failed to move at a matching pace. More than three weeks after the formal launch of Phase 2, not a single fair price depot in Ludhiana has received the consignment boxes, and no beneficiary has been allotted a Phase 2 kit thus far.

Officials said the procurement, preparation, and bulk transportation process mandated for these grocery items is lengthy, with the first consignments now expected to start reaching local depots around August 20.

The comprehensive Phase 2 kit comprises a fixed basket of essential daily-use provisions, specifically including 2 kg of pulses (moong-chana dal), 2 kg of sugar, 1 kg of iodised salt, 1 litre of mustard oil, and 200 grams of turmeric powder. Once these bulk consignments reach the respective depots, the packages will need to be distributed separately to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with the prescribed verification procedures.

Sartaj Singh Cheema, District Food and Supplies Officer (DFSO) for Ludhiana West, said the delay was due to the procurement and distribution process. “The process of preparing and supplying the kits is lengthy. We expect the kits to start reaching the depots around August 20, after which distribution will begin,” he stated.

This current delay mirrors the administrative bottleneck witnessed during the previous distribution cycle, when the rollout of grain supplies similarly surged far ahead of the complementary free kitchen kits.

District food supply officials reiterated that there is no modification to the four-month entitlement structure, and wheat distribution will continue independently without interruption.

The kitchen kits will be supplied to beneficiaries as soon as procurement and interstate or inter-district transportation are fully completed and physical consignments are unloaded at individual fair price depots across the region.