Under threat, Punjab’s BKU Ekta-Ughrahan seeks arms licenses

Feeling a threat from the radicals, Punjab’s ultra-left farmers’ body Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ughrahan) has started procuring arms licenses from the administrations at different districts headquarters in the state. In a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on October 7, the office bearers of the farm body flagged the threat perception and had sought at least 150 licenses for the arms and ammunition, which reportedly was not taken welcomingly by the state’s top brass and instead security cover was offered to the farm body leaders.

“We have rejected security cover by the state police, as our cadres are sufficient to protect ourselves,” said general secretary of BKU (Ekta-Ughrahan) Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, a right-hand man of the farm body head Joginder Singh Ughrahan. Ekta-Ughrahan has a base in the Malwa belt of the state and has the highest number of activists including men and women. The influence of the farm body could be judged by the fact that it meets the CM separately from all the farm organisations and organises dharnas and protest separately from all other farmers’ organisations though it supports the larger programmes.

During protests against the (now repealed) farm laws, BKU (Ekta-Ughrahan) choose to sit on morcha at the Tikri border while all other organizations were at the Singhu border. Both borders are on the outskirts of the national capital New Delhi located in different directions.

“We are seeking at least 2-7 arm licenses in each district depending on the local threat perception,” Kokri Kalan said, adding that the licenses would be procured in the names of organisations’ office bearers. “I think it cannot be denied as applicants are law-abiding and have a clean track record,” adds Kokri Kalan.

Speaking on the choice of weapons, he adds that the organization would opt for sophisticated weapon bores, as a .12 bore can’t fire effectively beyond 10 meters.

While refusing to name anyone, Kokri Kalan said that some radicals are openly threatening the leaders of his organisatios, “so we can’t just sit silent”. “Also, they possess sophisticated weapons,” he added.

Principal secretary home, Anurag Verma said that he has no knowledge that a particular farmers’ body was getting arms licenses made at the district level. “However, I am sure the local police and the district administration apply due diligence in dealing with all the cases that come up for such licenses,” he said.

