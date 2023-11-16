close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Underground power supply: Chandigarh admn sets Dec-end deadline for pilot in Sector 8

Underground power supply: Chandigarh admn sets Dec-end deadline for pilot in Sector 8

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2023 06:30 AM IST

As part of the ₹18-crore project, Chandigarh had decided to shift overhead electricity cables underground and relocate meters to outside houses

In the works since 2016, the pilot of the underground electricity supply project in Sector 8 may finally see completion, as the Chandigarh administration has set a deadline of December-end.

As per the Chandigarh officials, underground cables will eliminate the hazard posed by overhead high-tension wires, which hang precariously on the edges of roads, road berms and parking lots in the sector. (HT File)
As part of the 18-crore project, UT had decided to shift overhead electricity cables underground and relocate meters to outside houses. After accomplishing this in Sector 8, it aims to cover the entire city with underground electricity supply.

But while the work to move power cables underground was completed in 2021, relocation of meters is stuck in limbo, despite UT announcing in December 2022 that it will be completed in six months.

Anil Dhamija, superintending engineer, electricity department, UT, said the work of relocating electricity meters was in full swing and will be completed by December end. “The digging work has already been completed and within three or four days, the shifting of metres will begin,” he added.

He further said a total of 468 single-phase meters and 874 three-phase meters needed to be relocated outside houses.

One of the oldest areas in the city, Sector 8 has numerous old trees, raising concerns about damage to power infrastructure during storms. As per officials, underground cables will eliminate the hazard posed by overhead high-tension wires, which hang precariously on the edges of roads, road berms and parking lots in the sector.

Besides, the power infrastructure in Sector 8 is over 50 years old, and leads to frequent breakdowns and disruption in supply.

Area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said the project had been pending for several years now, but now the administration had assured to complete it by year end.

UT chief engineer CB Ohja said shifting of meters will put a check on tampering of meters: “It will also make it easier for the electricity department officials to take meter readings, as they often encounter locked houses. Residents, too, complain about having to allow power department employees to enter their house to take readings.”

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

