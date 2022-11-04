Undertrial flees Ludhiana police custody, caught again

An Ishar Nagar resident arrested under CrPC sections 107 and 151 tried to escape from Ludhiana police custody, officials said on Thursday. He was arrested again under sections 224, 379, and 379A of the IPC.

The accused, Paras Prajapati, was handcuffed when he drove away the private car in which he was being taken to the central jail on November 1. He was nabbed the next day near the same area.

ASI Tehal Singh said cops from Dugri police station were taking Paras to the central jail when a tyre of the car got punctured. As soon as cops replaced the tyre, Paras drove away with the car, but was arrested the next day.

105gm heroin recovered

A team of Ludhiana police’s anti-narcotic cell arrested an Abdullapur Basti man with 105gm, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Saurav. He was stopped for checking on the basis of suspicion and 105gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

ACP (PBI and narcotic cell) Ashok Kumar said the team of SI Tamana Devi was patrolling near Abdullapur Basti when they nabbed the accused near Balraj Singh Gill gate. The accused was booked previously too for drug peddling by Khanna police in August 2019.

36 dengue cases reported in district

The district on Thursday reported 36 cases of dengue, which is the highest number of infections reported in a day this season. Previously, the highest daily count was 29 which was reported on November 2. Now, the total tally of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 463, of which 350 have been reported from urban areas and the rest from rural areas. Meanwhile, two more cases of Covid were reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

Mobile phones, sharp-edged weapons seized from observation home

Three mobiles and one sharp-edged weapon were recovered from the observation home, police said on Thursday.

A case under sections 42 and 52- A of the Prisons Act was registered on the complaint of observation home superintendent Tarun Aggarwal.

He said the mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons were found during a surprise check.