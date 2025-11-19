Uneasy calm amid total bandh in Phagwara to protest assault

An uneasy calm prevailed in Phagwara town of Punjab’s Doaba belt on Wednesday as a complete bandh was observed following the attack on Shiv Sena Punjab vice-president Inderjit Karwal and his son Jimmy Karwal near Gaushala Bazaar on Tuesday evening. A deserted market during the bandh called in Phagwara on Wednesday to protest the assault of a Shiv Sena Punjab leader and his son on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)

Security was stepped up in and around Phagwara, while all commercial establishments remained closed and the local bar association also observed no work day.

A protest was held on Gaushala Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The Karwals were admitted to the local civil hospital with multiple injuries. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Senior police officials, including deputy inspector general Naveen Singla and senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, were stationed in Phagwara and assured protesters of appropriate action against the accused.

A case was registered against four assailants under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita.

The police have identified two of the accused as Tanish, alias Bhinda, and Sunil Salhotra, both residents of the local Balmiki Mohalla. The accused, including Tanish and Sunil, allegedly surrounded and thrashed the father and son with the alleged intent to kill around 6.30pm on Tuesday. The FIR said the accused fired in the air to terrorise people before fleeing.

They said the assault appeared to be the fallout of a personal rivalry as the local unit of the Shiv Sena Punjab was at loggerheads with Dalit organisations over the renaming of Gol Chowk as Samvidhan Chowk during the Congress rule in 2018.

The city had witnessed tension for days after the violence erupted in April 2018, leading to the death of a member of the Dalit community. Inderjit Karwal had been arrested for the murder and was released on bail last year.