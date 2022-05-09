Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday.
They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government’s regime in December 2021.
The police detained the protesters but released them later.
The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister’s house.
President of New Unemployed PTI Teachers’ Union Amandeep Kamboj said: “The Congress government in December 2021 advertised 2,000 posts of PTI teachers and 5,994 of ETT teachers, but the recruitment didn’t start. But now, the AAP government has started the recruitment process for ETT teachers. The government should also start hiring 2,000 PTIs.”
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on 'Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective' at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country's efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
Ludhiana: Gangster, aides open fire at man’s house in Tibba
Jatinder Jindi, a member of Puneet Bains gang, and his aides opened fire at the home of a man in Tibba area on Saturday following an argument over a petty issue. The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar stated that he and his friend, Sandy of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba, work at a hosiery factory in Daresi area as salesmen.
₹1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.
