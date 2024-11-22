Uneven road claims man’s life in Mohali: Contractor booked

Two days after a 27-year-old gym trainer died and three others, including two women, suffered injuries after their Mahindra Thar overturned on an uneven road due to the ongoing widening of the Sector 86-105 road, Mohali police booked the road contractor on Monday. The victim’s Mahindra Thar had overturned on the uneven Sector 86-105 road amid the darkness on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

Sohana police booked the owner of SS Builders, who got the contract for road widening.

Inspector Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, station house officer (SHO) at the Sohana police station, said the work was going on without taking any precautionary measures. “The contractor did not do any taping and also did not install any barricades or road signs to alert commuters about the ongoing construction work,” the SHO said.

On Saturday night, Sahil of Ludhiana, his fiancé, and two other friends had reached Mohali to shop for his wedding scheduled to take place after three months.

He had rented a Mahindra Thar from Chandigarh. “When he drove through the uneven road, the car overturned, leading him to sustain fatal injuries. The other passengers, who also got injured, were discharged after receiving first-aid at the local civil hospital. The body was handed over to his family after autopsy. The accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO added.

The accused has been booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.