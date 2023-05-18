10-crore ransom sought from Hisar shopkeeper

Unidentified accused demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore from the owner of Hisar’s famous ‘Ram Chat Bandhar’ on Wednesday afternoon, said the police. Unidentified accused demanded a ransom of ₹ 10 crore from the owner of Hisar’s famous ‘Ram Chat Bandhar’ on Wednesday afternoon, said the police. Hisar city police station house officer (SHO) Sadanand said the miscreants demanded a ransom of ₹ 10 crore from the Hisar shopkeeper at gun point and then they fled the spot. (Representational image)

The incident took place when two men, one of them with covered face, ordered for samosas and paid the amount. Then they put a paper on the counter on which they wrote the ransom amount of ₹10 crore and threatened the owner with dire consequences if he failed to pay the money.

Hisar city police station house officer (SHO) Sadanand said the miscreants demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore from the owner at gun point and then they fled the spot.

“They walked up to 50 metres from the shop and then they fled on a bike with their third aide, who was waiting for them. We are checking the CCTV footage for their identification. The unidentified accused were booked under Section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC,” the SHO added.