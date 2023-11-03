Unidentified caller dupes Chandigarh man of 15 lakh

A resident of Sector 22-B was duped of ₹15.2 lakh by an unidentified person. A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

As per the police, on September 4, the victim, Ranjit Singh, got a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. He assumed that the caller is a friend of his nephew, who stays in New Zealand. The caller told him that he is coming to India in a month and said he would be transferring some money to his account for some reasons.

Later, the victim got a fake message that ₹17 lakh have been transferred to his account but he would not be able to withdraw the amount immediately. After the alleged message of money transfer, the accused asked the victim to send back ₹15.2 lakh, which he did.

On getting suspicious eventually, he approached the police and a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the cyber crime police station. No arrests have been made so far.

LLB student duped of ₹2.4 lakh

In another case, an LLB student from Sector 40 was also duped of ₹2.4 lakh through Instagram. As per the police, Ujwal Bansal was approached by a woman from Chennai to work for a website which rates movies through Telegram app. He was even given a trial and some money to entice him before he was eventually defrauded of ₹2.4 lakh. A cheating case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

