Unidentified accused rapes, impregnates 14-year-old in Ludhiana

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by an unidentified accused. As the girl had kept the assault private, the matter came to the fore when the minor’s parents took her to a hospital after complaints of severe stomachache on Tuesday. The victim had gone to a nearby grocery store when a bike-borne man took her to a vacant place and raped her. (iStock)

The doctor discovered the pregnancy and police were informed. The Sadar police registered a first-information report (FIR).

The FIR was registered following a statement by the minor’s mother, who is a resident of Phullanwal village. The woman said her daughter was complaining of a severe stomach ache and she took her to the civil hospital for a checkup. The doctor found her daughter to be nearly seven weeks pregnant.

On being asked, the girl stated that two months ago, she had gone to a nearby grocery store when a bike-borne man took her to a vacant place and raped her. The accused threatened her to stay silent. She returned home and did not share the incident with her parents.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Saraj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are looking for the accused based on the description provided by the girl.