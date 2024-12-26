Menu Explore
Uninterrupted power supply only after 100% metering: J&K CM Omar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 27, 2024 05:28 AM IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah announced 24-hour electricity post-metering completion, aiming to reduce power cuts caused by system pressure.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that J&K will get round the clock electricity once metering in the UT will be completed.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT Files)
J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT Files)

Omar said that they are making all the efforts so that there will be very less power cuts. “There are unscheduled power cuts because there is pressure on our system,” he said adding that some people enter into an agreement with power department for four bulbs but use four heaters. “We prepare our system as per the information of four bulbs but in reality there is requirement of four heaters. Only meters can solve this problem,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He said more metering will result in less power curtailment. “We want 100% metering should get completed so that there are no power cuts. I am hopeful we will provide 24 hour power supply once metering will be completed across J&K.”

Omar said that railway will get connected with Kashmir and the Valley will have another alternate link with the country.

