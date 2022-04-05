Union minister Gadkari inaugurates development projects

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated various national highway projects worth ₹2,871.80 crore in Haryana. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were also present at the function in Sonepat.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said four things – water, power, transport and communication – are required to carry out development work.

“I will initiate work on every project being asked by the Haryana government. I know where money comes from and no one can say that I have not delivered what I promised,” he added.

He announced to connect Delhi-Dehradhun national highway to Jind-Gohana, Sonepat and Shamli.

“We will build a bus port in Sonepat after the Haryana government sends a project. Our government wants to start air taxis from Delhi to Panipat which costs ₹250 per person. In the next two years, we will construct many highways parallel to NH-44 to reduce the vehicular load,” Gadkari added.