Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP).
During a review meeting with Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, besides officials from various departments, the Union minister said 100 anganwadi centres of the district will be revamped by facilitating special funds through the corporate social responsibility (CSR), adding that healthcare will be improved with more funding from the Centre and better marketing of chilly crop will be ensured to make agriculture a profitable business.
Puri also examined the funds facilitated by the Union government to the district for various developmental works and exhorted all officials to speed up the execution of works.
He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.
Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Mann said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.
Zirkapur | Miscreant steals ₹25 lakh from car using oil leak trick again
A miscreant stole a bag containing ₹25 lakh from the car of a property dealer near the Big Baazar lightpoint in Zirakpur on late Wednesday evening, after tricking the latter into believing that there was an oil leak in the car. The incident took place around 8.30 pm. The victim Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, was heading home with his nephew, Gopal Singla, in an SUV MG Hector.
Firing on STF team: Drugs, bullets seized from accused’s house in Ludhiana
A day after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, 315g heroin, 20g opium, 2 bullets and ₹21,800 were recovered from his house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road on Thursday. The accused, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala, is on the run. Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was coming from Jain Temple.
Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 45.6 deg C
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
Punjab sees over 20% jump in area under water-guzzling summer maize
Punjab has recorded a more than a 20% increase in area under water-guzzling spring or summer maize that left farm experts worried about the considerable loss of natural resources this season. It's called summer/spring maize as its sowing takes place in February in the potato-sowing belt of Doaba and during peak summers, it is harvested 80-120 days depending upon the use.
