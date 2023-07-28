Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PGIMER to initiate process to select new DDA

Chandigarh: PGIMER to initiate process to select new DDA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 28, 2023 02:02 AM IST

Currently, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan is serving as PGIMER DDA; he joined the institute on November 14, 2019. Last year the ministry of health and family welfare requested extension of his tenure

The Union ministry of health and family welfare through an official letter has advised the PGIMER director to release an advertisement to select a new candidate for deputy director administration (DDA).

Currently, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan is serving as PGIMER DDA. He joined the institute on November 14, 2019. Last year the ministry of health and family welfare requested extension of his tenure. After which Dhawan received one-year extension from his parent organisation the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs.

Before joining PGIMER, Dhawan was additional commissioner, CGST, sub-commissionerate, Mohali. He will be completing four years of his tenure in PGI by November 2023.

