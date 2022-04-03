Unpaid property tax: Chandigarh MC gives Panjab University another chance to present case
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to give another opportunity to Panjab University to present its case regarding reduction in the ₹21-crore property tax dues.
MC will hold a hearing in this regard on April 4. Around a fortnight ago, the corporation had served eviction notices on PU over non-clearance of the property tax dues. The varsity was given 15 days to remove its belongings from the buildings.
The order was pasted on buildings, including those of the physics and geography departments, administrative block and PL Anand auditorium.
The eviction notice came after the varsity failed to clear the dues despite several tax demand notices.
MC had even directed the assistant estate officer not to entertain the requests of sale/purchase or any other matters related to the university till the clearance of property tax.
After a similar notice, the university in December last year had submitted a representation to MC stating that PU was not liable to pay property tax on various grounds.
During a meeting on March 27, the senate had also passed a resolution to request the Chandigarh administration for an exemption. “Panjab University is a prestigious institution and should not be treated as a non-government entity/private/commercial institution,” the senate maintained.
