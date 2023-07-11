Unregulated construction puts Himachal’s river banks at risk

Unregulated construction within 25 metres of rivers in Himachal Pradesh led to at least six structures, including a three-storyed building in Manali, getting washed away in gushing waters caused by the heavy rain in the hills. Despite strict norms, implementation is lax and raises concerns about permissions granted by the local administration for constructing establishments in vulnerable areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Town and country planning department head KK Saroch says, “The distance for construction from the river bank should be at least 25 metres, and if someone violates it, we cancel the permission. Our local teams carry out inspections from time to time. But it has been noticed that due to mining activities on the banks and beds, rivers change their course. Still, no one can predict the fury of nature,” he says.

State Disaster Management Authority director DC Rana says the rain-related damage shows there is an urgent need to discourage construction near waterways. “The SDMA has been warning individuals and departments about the risk, particularly due to the unpredictability of flash floods,” he says.

Chief parliamentary secretary, urban development, Ashish Butail says, “We will ensure stricter enforcement so that builders are discouraged from building structures along the river banks.” A review meeting will be held shortly on this matter, he says.

Himachal Pradesh is home to several rivers, including the Ravi, Chenab, Beas, Yamuna, Spiti, Baspa, Pabbar, and Sutlej, all of which experience a significant increase in water level in the monsoon. On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red warning for 10 districts in the state.

According to rules, construction is banned within 100 metres of the river bank. However, there have been instances where the restrictions have not been strictly enforced, allowing builders to find ways to bypass them. Mohinder Seth, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association, says, “There are still ways to manage construction beyond the restricted limit.” However, it is essential to address such loopholes to prevent damage and loss of life.

“Comprehensive guidelines should be formulated after considering factors such as flood-prone zones, river-flow patterns, and the impact of climate change,” says Shimla-based architect Arun Kumar Seam.

