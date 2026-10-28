Mansa tense as cops stop villagers from taking man’s body to anti-drug protest site

Tension prevailed in Mansa on Tuesday evening after district police took control of the casket carrying the body of a 32-year-old man as the agitated villagers were taking it to join the ongoing protest seeking justice for slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota. The family claimed that the man died of a suspected drug overdose, while police said it was a case of murder and that three people have been detained. Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary said the body was shifted to an undisclosed location outside Mansa, and his family had been informed.

The body of the man, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa, was found in fields near Ramanandi village.

His widow, Paramjit Kaur, alleged that her husband was an addict for the past several years and died of a suspected drug overdose.

“Today, he went to buy drugs and was later found dead. We want action against the drug traffickers,” she said. The aggrieved family and villagers blocked the Sirsa-Mansa road for a few hours.

Later, they decided to take the body to Mansa to join the dharna that has been underway for the past 15 days, seeking justice in the Jhota murder case.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary said the body was shifted to an undisclosed location outside Mansa, and his family had been informed.

“An autopsy would be conducted after taking the consent of the deceased’s family. Police took control of the body to ensure it stays safe for evidence analysis in the criminal investigation and that the deceased’s dignity is maintained amid the ruckus caused by unsocial elements present in the march,” he said.

The SSP said police were alerted by passersby at around 11 am that a body was lying in a field.

“During the investigation, police learnt that four occupants of a white Swift car had dumped the body on the roadside. The car’s driver was detained soon after, and his two accomplices were held in the evening. However, miscreants spread rumours that the man died due to a drug overdose, whereas it was a clear case of murder,” said the SSP, adding that a murder case was being registered.

He said mild force was used to disperse the mob that wanted to take the body to Mansa.

“Police had to take action after a few members of the mob attacked police personnel. The entire incident was videographed, and a criminal case will be registered against the assailants,” he said.

Police authorities confirmed that gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana, a member of the Insaaf Committee that has been protesting since October 13, seeking justice in the killing of Jhota, and a few others were detained.

“Sidhana was found instigating the family and villagers that the man died due to a drug overdose. He was also involved in attacking a police party,” the SSP said.

SSP refuted rumours that the police would evict the Jhota supporters from the two protest sites.

“These are baseless claims. Entry points at Ramdittewala Chowk had to be barricaded on Tuesday as police suspected that unsocial elements were instigating villagers at Bhamme Kalan. Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to hamper law and order,” the SSP added.

In a video statement, the Insaaf Committee condemned the police action and demanded immediate release of those in detention.

Committee members said that the police authorities should have allowed villagers to bring the man’s body to Mansa town.