Untreated sewage being discharged into N-Choe in Mohali: CPCB to NGT

Despite directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a report by Central Pollution Control Board’s regional directorate has observed that untreated sewage is being discharged into the N-Choe at several locations in Mohali district. The CPCB team found that in Mohali, domestic untreated sewage was being discharged into drain at multiple locations. (HT)

After directions from the NGT, the regional directorate carried out a survey of the N-Choe drain to assess the water quality from point of origin to the point it merges into the Ghaggar river on January 29 and 31.

The report submitted to the NGT on Tuesday states that it was found that the drain’s point of origin at the Bougainvillea Garden area in Sector 3 was found in dry condition.

The report adds that a sewage pipeline near Punjab School Shiksha Board in Phase 8, Mohali, was damaged and untreated waste was being discharged into the N-Choe. Solid waste is being dumped into the drain at two discharge points near the Mohali hockey stadium, the report adds.

At another discharge point near Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing at Chilla Manauli village, near Sector 82, it was found that a high volume of untreated sewage was being discharged into the drain through a pipeline. Solid waste was also being dumped.

The team had taken samples from the N-Choe at Sector 83, entry point into Mohali, and 1 km before confluence into Ghaggar river at Sarala Khurd village in Patiala district.

Analysis results indicated biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of 31 mg/l and chemical oxygen demand (COD) of 111 mg/l in the N-Choe drain at entry point of Mohali, whereas these increased to 50 mg/l and 156 mg/l, respectively, at Sarala Khurd village.

The parameters showed increasing pollution in the Punjab area, indicating that untreated waste was being discharged into the drain. The team also interacted with locals and found that untreated domestic waste water from villages adjacent to the drain was being discharged into it.

The team had also checked the impact of the drain’s water on Ghaggar after the confluence. It was found that the BOD levels in Ghaggar increased from 27mg/l to 31 mg/L after confluence. The BOD levels were found to be in non-compliance with the primary water quality criteria for outdoor bathing at monitored locations.

Faecal Coliform levels in Ghaggar were found in the range of 13 x 104 - 33 x 106 MPN / 100 ml. Total Coliform levels were also found non-compliant to primary water quality criteria for outdoor bathing at monitored locations.

The team found that the end point sewage pipeline crossing the drain Sector 36, Chandigarh, has been repaired. It was earlier broken and sewage was flowing into the N-Choe. All discharge points located in Sectors 36 and 42 were found tapped.