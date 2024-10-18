‘Untreated sewage from Zirakpur entering Ghaggar’: Panel sounds alarm

A recent joint committee investigation mandated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has uncovered alarming levels of pollution affecting the Ghaggar river, stemming from untreated waste being discharged from Zirakpur. The panel also found extensive solid and construction waste littering banks of Sukhna Choe, which merges with the Ghaggar in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The joint committee, comprising Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh; Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta; Mohali DC’s representative; Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, director, regional office, ministry of environment, forest and climate change; Jagdish Prasad Meena, Scientist D, regional office, Central Pollution Control Board; and Ashok Patharia, executive officer, Zirakpur municipal council, was formed in compliancewith an NGT order, dated July 11, 2024.

The committee, under the chairmanship of DC Vinay Pratap Singh, conducted a physical survey of Sukhna Choe from its origin to the merging point into Ghaggar river on September 26, 2024, to identify sources of pollution.

Starting from Kishangarh village, Sukhna Choe passes through Bapu Dham, Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, and Raipur Khurd. It merges with N-Choe at Raipur Kalan before reaching Baltana in Zirakpur, Mohali district, and ultimately joining the Ghaggar.

Following the survey, the committee highlighted a grave situation in its interim report.

The committee found that the local sewage treatment plant (STP) receiving sewage from the Zirakpur area, designed to handle 17.3 million litres per day (MLD), was non-operational, allowing partially treated sewage to flow directly into the Ghaggar via a 3.5 km underground pipeline.

Alarmingly, essential components of the STP, such as the SBR (sequencing batch reactors) and chlorination tanks, were found in anaerobic conditions, underscoring systemic failures in waste management.

In addition to sewage issues, the committee documented extensive solid and construction waste littering the banks of Sukhna Choe, particularly near the Baltana area, aggravating the pollution crisis.

The committee also visited Gazipur village, located on the banks of Sukhna Choe, and noticed unpleasant odour due to dumping of cattle dung.

Further complicating matters, untreated sewage from even Mansa Devi area in Panchkula was found flowing into the Sukhna Choe.

The committee’s recommendations emphasised urgent actions, including a detailed survey by the Zirakpur municipal council to identify solid waste dumping sites and the installation of “iron net” barriers to prevent further dumping of solid and construction waste.

The Zirakpur municipal council must also ensure the regular operation and maintenance of the existing 17.3 MLD capacity STP.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has been tasked with ensuring that corrective measures are implemented promptly by the Zirakpur MC and STP operator, focusing on the STP’s functionality to prevent further untreated effluent discharges.

The municipal corporation of Panchkula must also oversee the operation of STPs that discharge effluents into the Sukhna Choe through drains to improve water quality of Ghaggar river. The committee has requested a time period of three months to submit its final report to the NGT.