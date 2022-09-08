Unvaccinated 80-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Mohali
The patient, an 80-year-old man from Nayagaon, Mohali, was under treatment for Covid at PGIMER, Chandigarh
After no Covid-related deaths in the tricity for 11 straight days, an unvaccinated elderly man succumbed to the virus in Mohali on Wednesday.
The patient, an 80-year-old man from Nayagaon, Mohali, was under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Tricity’s last virus-related death was recorded on August 26 when a 62-year-old woman from Sector 30, Chandigarh, had died. While tricity’s Covid toll in August stood at 21, higher than 13 in July, it remains one a week into September.
Meanwhile, 33 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in the tricity, compared to 50 the day before.
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 17 cases, followed by Mohali with 12 and Panchkula with four.
With the drop in daily infections, tricity’s active caseload also dipped further from 327 to 304 over the past 24 hours.
Currently, 170 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 95 in Mohali and 39 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was down to 1.4% in Mohali, 1.3% in Chandigarh and 0.9% in Panchkula.
-
Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics