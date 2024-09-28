Menu Explore
Unveiling of Bhagat Singh statue at Mohali airport postponed

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 28, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was set to dedicate the statue on September 28, the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter

The unveiling of the 30-foot-tall statue of Bhagat Singh at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, scheduled for September 28, has been postponed due to the model code of conduct in place for the panchayat elections.

The unveiling of the 30-foot-tall statue of Bhagat Singh has been postponed due to the model code of conduct in place for the panchayat elections in Punjab. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The unveiling of the 30-foot-tall statue of Bhagat Singh has been postponed due to the model code of conduct in place for the panchayat elections in Punjab. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was set to dedicate the statue on September 28, the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Earlier, Mann had stated that the statue would play a pivotal role in preserving the glorious legacy of this young martyr among the younger generations of the Punjabi diaspora arriving at the airport from both within the country and abroad.

He added that Bhagat Singh’s statue would also remind passengers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and other states of his supreme sacrifice. The young national hero was remembered not only for his bravery but also for his philosophy of socialism and his fight against injustice, Mann had stated.

